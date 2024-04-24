The Project

Milan Proposes New Law To Ban Pizza And Gelato After Midnight

The Italian region of Milan has proposed a new law that brings everything we know about Italian culture into question; banning gelato and pizza after midnight.

Apparently the new laws have been proposed as a means of protecting the “tranquility” of residents. 

Though personally, if you tried to ban ice cream and pizza after midnight anywhere we were living, we can guarantee things would get a lot less tranquil. And fast.

The law, which could come into effect as soon as May, would ban all takeaway food and alcohol from 12:30am on weekdays, and an hour later on weekends. 

It’s apparently designed as a means of cracking down on large groups of people who are apparently keeping the locals up at night. 

Prompting us to wonder, just how loud are some people eating gelato?

The deputy mayor of Milan, Marco Granelli said "The goal is to seek a balance between socialising and entertainment, and the peace and tranquillity of residents."

Though we’re not sure this ban will stick. After all, Milan has flirted with this ice-cream crackdown before.

About a decade ago, Milan’s mayor Giuliano Pisapia tried out a similar scheme, but U-Turned after a fierce “Occupy Gelato” movement forced him to backtrack.

So, we fully expect the residents of Milan to rise up and defend their God-given right to gelato whenever, and wherever they want.

And if they need any help with that campaign, well, we’re more than happy to fly to Italy and eat gelato with them.

