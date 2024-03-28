The Project

Mike Tyson Launches Line Of Ear Shaped Edibles

Paying homage to the champ's most notorious moment, heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson has launched a line of cannabis-infused gummies in the shape of a bitten ear called 'Mike Bites.'

Back in 1997, Tyson was disqualified for biting a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear. The edibles have been released by Tyson 2.0, a cannabis company founded by the former world champion. 

"Growing up in Brooklyn, I could have never imagined a time when cannabis would be legally utilized to enhance both mental and physical well-being," Tyson said in a statement.

"Yet, here we are, witnessing the incredible progress."

"New York, we still have improvements to make in expanding access to this plant-based wellness; but together, I'm confident we will forge a new standard of excellence, prioritizing safety, quality and taste to ensure unparalleled experiences."

For his unorthodox assault and partial cannibalism, Tyson's boxing licence was revoked and he was fined $3M. A fine he's definitely recovered from but I'm sure the sales of this novelty edible will surpass that of the penalty imposed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Unless of course Holyfield comes-a-knocking for some royalties. 

Maybe Evander will decide to cash in on this himself and ride the momentum by releasing headphones with a chunk missing. 

