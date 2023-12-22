Mike Tindall Reveals His Nickname For Prince William Is 'One Pint Willy'

The Tindalls dished out their affectionate pet names, favouring 'munchkin,' with Mike adding, "I don't know why that started, but it has stuck."

He went on to tease that Zara saved him in her phone as something ending with 'kitten', sparking more playful chat that highlighted the couple's charming and light-hearted marriage.

When Burrow asked the Tindalls if they have any nicknames for members of the royal family, Mike responded, "He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will give away for the Prince of Wales."

Zara couldn't hold back her laughter, adding, "Oh my god. You are in so much trouble."

Amongst the fun, Mike Tindall also shared his dreams for his son Lucas, expressing his hope that the 2-year-old would eventually become a professional golfer.

He playfully said that he wanted to call the child 'Mulligan,' explaining that it not only sounded like a stellar golfing name but also had an appropriately quirky meaning, referring to the offspring of a balding man.

The podcast conversation took a sincere turn when Burrow, currently battling motor neuron disease, expressed his longstanding desire to deliver the Alternative Christmas Message, played on Channel 4 at the same time as the King's message on the BBC.

In a display of support and encouragement, Zara expressed confidence in Burrow's ability: "I definitely think you could do the other Christmas speech. You would definitely rock it and be a huge inspiration to many people."

Overall, the podcast provided a delightful mix of humour, candid revelations, and the warmth that characterizes the Tindalls' relationship, offering listeners an intimate peek into the lighter side of their royal connections and family life.