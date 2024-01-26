The Project

Microsoft Upsets Customers by Changing Their Font After 17 Years

If you are a Microsoft Office user, and you don’t like change, you’re going to absolutely hate this news.

After 17 years, the tech giant has changed the default font on their software from the familiar Calibri to the unfamiliar Aptos.

Some people have taken their devastation to the internet, with one TikTok user asking whether it was “some kind of sick joke”.

Other people moved on with their lives.

Microsoft has defended their choice to change the default font by suggesting it was time “to evolve” as a company.

Some people have found this explanation unacceptable.

Other people moved on with their lives.

If you hate change or simply love Calibri more than life itself, this news must be tricky to process.

For the others, enjoy moving on with your lives.

Australian Pet Owner Halves Her Vet Bill By Lying To The Vet
Australian Pet Owner Halves Her Vet Bill By Lying To The Vet

