Microsoft Upsets Customers by Changing Their Font After 17 Years

After 17 years, the tech giant has changed the default font on their software from the familiar Calibri to the unfamiliar Aptos.

Some people have taken their devastation to the internet, with one TikTok user asking whether it was “some kind of sick joke”.

Other people moved on with their lives.

Microsoft has defended their choice to change the default font by suggesting it was time “to evolve” as a company.

Some people have found this explanation unacceptable.

Other people moved on with their lives.

If you hate change or simply love Calibri more than life itself, this news must be tricky to process.

For the others, enjoy moving on with your lives.