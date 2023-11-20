The Project

Microsoft Reveals Bluey Xbox Console, But There’s Only One In The World

Bluey fans, if you’ve ever wanted to have an iconic cartoon Australian Cattle Dog watch you while you play Xbox, you’re in luck!

To celebrate the release of ‘Bluey: The Video Game’, Microsoft has created a custom, one-of-a-kind Bluey Xbox.

The adorable console is decorated to look like Bluey and the included controller features both her and her sister, Bingo.

But there’s only one to be won.

To be in with a very slim chance of winning, you have to follow Xbox on X, and then retweet the post about the competition.

But that means more people will see it, and risks more people entering.

So good luck!

Anyone who wants to enter has until December 13 to share the post and throw their hat into the ring.

Image: Microsoft

