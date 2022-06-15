Microsoft Closes Down Web Browser Internet Explorer After 27 Years 

Everyone’s favourite browser to download other browsers is finally saying goodbye this week after Microsoft said it was putting an end to Internet Explorer.

The 27-year-old application will now join ICQ and MSN Messenger as once-beloved applications that are now in the hall of tech history.

Microsoft made clear the end was near for IE, and time to move on.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, wrote in a May 2021 blog post.

Celebrities on Twitter have come forward to share their memories of the once-famous browser as one final send-off.

Since 1995, Internet Explorer has dominated the web space in an era of MySpace and old phrases such as “jump in the world wide web”, more commonly known these days as WWW.

Nowadays, browsers such as Chrome and Safari dominate the market, leaving little room for Internet Explorer, its only use today is as a browser to download other browsers.