The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Microsoft Closes Down Web Browser Internet Explorer After 27 Years 

Microsoft Closes Down Web Browser Internet Explorer After 27 Years 

The long memed internet browser is finally saying goodbye after 27 years of slow downloads.

Everyone’s favourite browser to download other browsers is finally saying goodbye this week after Microsoft said it was putting an end to Internet Explorer.  

The 27-year-old application will now join ICQ and MSN Messenger as once-beloved applications that are now in the hall of tech history.  

Microsoft made clear the end was near for IE, and time to move on.  

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, wrote in a May 2021 blog post.  

Celebrities on Twitter have come forward to share their memories of the once-famous browser as one final send-off.  

Since 1995, Internet Explorer has dominated the web space in an era of MySpace and old phrases such as “jump in the world wide web”, more commonly known these days as WWW. 

Nowadays, browsers such as Chrome and Safari dominate the market, leaving little room for Internet Explorer, its only use today is as a browser to download other browsers.  

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.