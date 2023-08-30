Michelle Obama Voted The Most Inspirational Woman Of All time

The author and attorney took out the top spot on a recent poll conducted by the LEGO group with 34 per cent.

The LEGO Group surveyed 2,000 parents of girls aged between six and 10 to see which famous women had been the most inspirational.

Harry Potter star and women’s rights activist Emma Watson came in second, with Nobel Prize-winning physicist and chemist Marie Curie came in third.

Tennis champion Serena Williams took out fourth place, while Florence Nightingale took fifth place.

And the much-beloved pop star Taylor Swift came in sixth.

The inspirational qualities that made these women inspirational were resilience, determination, passion and compassion.

Many parents believe that in order for their daughters to be successful, they need to be resilient.

The results also revealed that 23 per cent of parents worry that their child is being held back from achieving their full potential because of a fear of failure.

However, 89 per cent said that their daughter is more ambitious than they were at the same age, while 96 per cent believe that their daughters will be able to break down the barriers they were unable to overcome.

FIFA Women’s World Cup also had a massive impact, with 73 per cent of parents saying that watching the tournament inspired their girls.

“Educating girls to treat failure as a learning experience and bounce back from setbacks is crucial to helping them tackle life challenges,” psychologist Dr Josephine Perry said.

TOP 30 GREATEST FEMALE ROLE MODELS: