Michael Oher, Inspiration Of The Movie ‘The Blind Side’, Claims Adoption Story Was A Lie

The former NFL star, whose story inspired the Oscar-winning film, has filed a petition against the Tuohys on Monday, claiming they never adopted him but tricked him into naming them his conservators.

The petition claims that acting as his conservators, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy were able to negotiate deals that resulted in millions of dollars for them and their biological children, but excluded him entirely. 

The petition filed in Shelby County Probate Court, asked for the conservatorship to be terminated and for a full accounting of any money made off of his name and story. 

The Blind Side was released in 2009 and told the story of how Oher, a Black youth growing up in poverty, was adopted by a wealthy white family and eventually made his way to the NFL. 

It featured heavily on Leigh Anne Tuohy’s role in Oher’s success, earning Sandra Bullock an Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal.

The film was a success at the box office, taking in more than $300 million USD and even more millions in home video sales.

Money that Oher says the Tuohys and their children have claimed millions of, while he has not seen a cent. 

Oher alleges the Tuohys never took the legal action required to assume custody before he turned 18, instead waiting until after his birthday in May 2004 to file conservatorship paperwork.

Oher claims he was never fully explained the terms of the conservatorship and did not have an understanding of how much control the Tuohy’s would have over his contracts. 

The petition alleges the Tuohy’s began negotiating a film deal after a book on Oher’s life was released in 2006.

The legal filing states that the Tuohys and their two birth children were each paid $225,000, plus 2.5% of the film's future net proceeds.

The petition also alleges that a separate contract to "give away" to 20th Century Fox studios the life rights to Oher’s story for no payment, which Oher denies ever signing. 

