Michael Mosley’s Wife Shares Shattering Statement

Taking to Instagram, Dr Bailey wrote: "We are trying to put our lives back together without Michael and it’s very hard.

"Not all the time. We can smile and laugh too. As well as comfort each other,” she continued.

"Grief can feel overwhelming. Light and beautiful. Catch you by surprise. Feel like the weight of a stone or a sharp pain. It changes unexpectedly."

"As people often say, it’s a journey, not all sad and you take each day at a time,” she said.

"The extraordinary outpouring of grief and gratitude for Michael and how he has changed so many lives is very moving, including the heartfelt thoughts and kindness extended to us as a family, for which we are incredibly grateful."

Dr Mosley died whilst holidaying on the Greek Island of Symi. A post-mortem examination found that the 67-year-old most likely died of natural causes.

Police reportedly also said the position Dr Mosley was found in and the lack of injuries on his body confirmed this conclusion.

Dr Bailey vowed to continue her late husband’s positive message.

"We sincerely hope that we can continue to share his positive message going forward. Because while we are learning to live without Michael, he is ever-present through the lives that he touched and the difference he made.

"The BBC’s celebration of Michael’s life tomorrow with ‘Just One Thing Day’ is wonderful. A day dedicated to the impact he had on people’s lives and to celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond – it's humbling and delightful all at once. We are so grateful."