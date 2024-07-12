The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Michael Mosley’s Wife Shares Shattering Statement

Michael Mosley’s Wife Shares Shattering Statement

The wife of the late Dr Michael Mosley, Dr Clare Bailey, has shared a shattering statement following the death of her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Bailey wrote: "We are trying to put our lives back together without Michael and it’s very hard.

"Not all the time. We can smile and laugh too. As well as comfort each other,” she continued.

"Grief can feel overwhelming. Light and beautiful. Catch you by surprise. Feel like the weight of a stone or a sharp pain. It changes unexpectedly."

"As people often say, it’s a journey, not all sad and you take each day at a time,” she said.

"The extraordinary outpouring of grief and gratitude for Michael and how he has changed so many lives is very moving, including the heartfelt thoughts and kindness extended to us as a family, for which we are incredibly grateful."

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Clare Bailey Mosley (@drclarebailey)

Dr Mosley died whilst holidaying on the Greek Island of Symi. A post-mortem examination found that the 67-year-old most likely died of natural causes.

Police reportedly also said the position Dr Mosley was found in and the lack of injuries on his body confirmed this conclusion.

Dr Bailey vowed to continue her late husband’s positive message.

"We sincerely hope that we can continue to share his positive message going forward. Because while we are learning to live without Michael, he is ever-present through the lives that he touched and the difference he made.

"The BBC’s celebration of Michael’s life tomorrow with ‘Just One Thing Day’ is wonderful. A day dedicated to the impact he had on people’s lives and to celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond – it's humbling and delightful all at once. We are so grateful."

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics
NEXT STORY

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Advertisement

Related Articles

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Just two weeks out from the start of the Olympics, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days.
Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

A Russian-born couple living in Brisbane has been charged with espionage after allegedly conspiring to send sensitive defence force information to Russia.
Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

People in one prefecture in Japan have been ordered, by law, to giggle at least once a day, for the sake of their health.
Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

A couple has raised eyebrows after sending out wedding invites and asking attendees to scan a QR code to RSVP online, before requesting their bank card details.
Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Research out of the University of Mannheim in Germany has found that high-quality sleep during the weekend was associated with lower levels of exhaustion during the workweek.