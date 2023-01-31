The Project

Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Star As Michael In New Biopic

A new biopic on Michael Jackson directed by Antoine Fuqua will see Jackson's own 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, star as the King Of Pop.

Pop singer Michael Jackson will be portrayed by his 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the biographical movie Michael, the Lionsgate studio has announced.

Michael will explore "the complicated man who became the King of Pop," Lionsgate said in a statement on Monday. The film will include "all aspects" of his life and his most noteworthy performances that set him on the path to becoming an icon in the musical world," it said.

Production will start this year, and the film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, who both said that Jaafar Jackson had a natural ability to emulate his uncle and bring him to life.

"It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role," King said in a news release, adding that he "cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson".

Lionsgate did not directly address one of the most controversial aspects of Jackson's story - his trial on child sex abuse charges in 2005 and additional allegations against the singer featured in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.

In 2005, Jackson was acquitted by a California jury in the sex abuse case involving a 13-year-old boy.

The 2019 documentary followed the accounts of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claimed they were befriended by Jackson and were abused by him from ages seven and 10, respectively, in the early 1990s.

