Michael J. Fox Admits Death Is ‘Banging On The Door’ In Honest Interview About His Battle With Parkinson’s

The 61-year-old was diagnosed with the disease nearly three decades ago and told CBS News Sunday Morning that death is “banging on the door”.

“I mean, I’m not gonna lie. It’s getting hard... it’s getting tougher,” he said.

Every day it’s tougher. But that’s the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that?”

Fox became a household name with his roles in ‘Back To The Future and ‘Family Ties’ and continued acting following his diagnosis.

He voiced the titular character in ‘Stuart Little’, starred in six seasons of ‘Spin City’ and had supporting roles in ‘The Good Wife,’ Designated Survivor’ and “Curb Your Enthusiasm’. He also starred in the short-lived ‘Michael J. Fox Show.

But his health has deteriorated following a 2018 surgery to remove a tumour from his spine, which left him having to relearn to walk.

“It messed up my walking ... and then started to break stuff,” Fox said.

“Broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow, I broke my face. I broke my hand.”

Fox said falling is “a big killer with Parkinson’s,” as well as “aspirating food and getting pneumonia”.

“All these subtle ways that get ya,” he said. “You don’t die from Parkinson’s — you die with Parkinson’s.”

As his condition worsens, Fox said he is “thinking about the mortality of it all”.

“I’m not gonna be 80,” Fox said.

