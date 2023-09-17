MI6 Are Looking For Students Wanting To Be The Next James Bond

The Secret Intelligence Services are made up of MI5, MI6 and GCHQ, who all work together to protect Britain from “various threats at home, overseas and online”.

The job advertisement states that the internship is open to students from a “Black heritage, Asian or ethnic minority or low socio-economic background” hoping to live the life of an intelligence officer.

Successful candidates will be given the unique opportunity to work closely with mentors in identifying possible threats and piecing together intelligence.

The role comes with added perks of five days annual leave, free accommodation and a salary up to £5,701 (AUD $10,981), depending on the agency chosen.

“As an intern at GCHQ, you will be working in one of our intelligence mission teams,” the ad reads.

“Our Intelligence Data Analyst teams work in a rapidly changing technological environment, problem solving every day.

“We use bespoke technology, finding information from different places, including a high volume of data generated by many internet-connected devices.

“If you do have specialist skills such as cyber, data science, or coding experience, you may get the opportunity to use and develop these skills on the internship.”