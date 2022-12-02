Mexico Fan Stabs His TV Following Their World Cup Exit

It is always upsetting to learn that your country has been eliminated from the World Cup, but your reaction probably shouldn't have people contemplating calling the cops.

Mexico was level on points with Poland after three games in Qatar, but they were eliminated from the tournament on goal differential despite defeating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their last group match.

After their elimination, one Mexico fan lost control of his emotions, as seen by a video that shows him punching his TV screen and then weirdly slashing it with a knife in a fit of wrath.

The most interesting part of this story is that the emotional fan made two terrible decisions in a row. The first was to destroy his TV, and the second was that he chose a knife as his tool of choice.

Next time his team plays, I hope he has the forethought to buy a baseball bat before the game.

Sadly his team's participation in the game has come to an end. Even more sad is that Black Friday just finished, so if this fan wants a bargain TV he's going to have to wait another year.