Mexican Senate Presented Evidence Of Supposed Alien Corpses

Mexican senators have been told “we are not alone” in a senate hearing on Tuesday, presented with alleged evidence of “non-human” alien corpses.

The two small mummified bodies were found in Cusco, Peru and were presented in small windowed boxes. 

Journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan presented the supposed alien bodies, which he considers to be not part of “our terrestrial evolution”, claiming that over 30% of the specimens’ DNA was “unknown”.

Lawmakers were shown X-rays of the “alien” bodies, with experts in the field claiming that one of the mummified remains had “eggs” inside. 

Mr Maussan also presented video footage of “UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena”.

The evidence has been met with scepticism from the scientific community. Mr. Maussan has been associated with debunked claims of proof of extraterrestrial life in the past. 

