Mexican President Shares Photo Of Elf-Like Creature ‘Alux’ From Mayan Beliefs

The President said the elf-like creature was an ‘alux’, a Mayan folklore creature.

The photo was shared with a photo of a pre-Hispanic sculpture depicting the mischievous creature.

“I share two photos of our supervision of the Mayan Train works: one, taken by an engineer three days ago, apparently from an alux; another, by Diego Prieto of a splendid pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam,” the President said.

“Everything is mystical.”

The photo of the ‘alux’ shows a creature in a tree, possibly wearing a hood and with bright, lit-up eyes.

President López Obrador has long championed indigenous cultures and beliefs in Mexico.

Image: Getty/ President Andrés Manuel López Obrado