Mexican Mayor Marries Female Alligator-Like Creature In Traditional Ceremony

Victor Hugo Sosa wed the caiman reptile called Alicia Adriana as he re-enacted an ancestral ritual.

Local tradition means the creature is called 'proves girl', and the mayor said the pair 'loved each other.'

Onlookers clapped and danced in San Pedro Huamelula, a town in Oaxaca state.

Mr Sosa said, "I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important.

"You can't have a marriage without love... I yield to marriage with the princess girl."

He was pictured kissing the animal on the head.