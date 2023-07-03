The Project

Mexican Mayor Marries Female Alligator-Like Creature In Traditional Ceremony

A mayor in Mexico has married a female alligator-like animal in a traditional ceremony, which is believed to bring good fortune to his people.

Victor Hugo Sosa wed the caiman reptile called Alicia Adriana as he re-enacted an ancestral ritual.

Local tradition means the creature is called 'proves girl', and the mayor said the pair 'loved each other.'

Onlookers clapped and danced in San Pedro Huamelula, a town in Oaxaca state.

Mr Sosa said, "I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important.

"You can't have a marriage without love... I yield to marriage with the princess girl."

He was pictured kissing the animal on the head.

