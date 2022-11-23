Mexican City Breaks World Record For Largest Serving Of Guacamole

No, not Don Bradman’s batting average. Not Pink’s record number of Rod Laver Arena shows in Melbourne.

The record for the largest serving of guacamole. Duh.

That’s right, a town in the western Mexican state of Michoacán now has Guinness World Record bragging rights after over 300 men and women made and served just over 4,970kg of guacamole.

The people of the municipality of Periban took just three hours and 30 minutes to make the giant-sized snack, consisting of 10 tons of avocados, mixed with onions, tomatoes, pepper, lime and cilantro.

It was all live-streamed by Guinness World Records officials, who were unable to attend, but were able to ratify the record, and presumably, add the record of Biggest Amount of Leftovers shortly after.

Which begs the question: If the neighbouring town didn’t then break the Guinness World Record for the largest amount of chips, was this all a bit of a waste?

Next question: What did they have to eat after? 6,000kg of triangle-cut chicken and mayo sandwiches? 8,000kg of party pies? 9,500kg of arancini balls?

The serving surpassed the previous record of 3,788kg that more than 350 people prepared in the nearby town of Tancítaro in 2018.

They are presumably still finishing after keeping it in the world’s biggest fridge.