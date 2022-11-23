The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mexican City Breaks World Record For Largest Serving Of Guacamole

Mexican City Breaks World Record For Largest Serving Of Guacamole

Big news, everyone. The record has finally fallen.

No, not Don Bradman’s batting average. Not Pink’s record number of Rod Laver Arena shows in Melbourne.

The record for the largest serving of guacamole. Duh.

That’s right, a town in the western Mexican state of Michoacán now has Guinness World Record bragging rights after over 300 men and women made and served just over 4,970kg of guacamole.

The people of the municipality of Periban took just three hours and 30 minutes to make the giant-sized snack, consisting of 10 tons of avocados, mixed with onions, tomatoes, pepper, lime and cilantro.

It was all live-streamed by Guinness World Records officials, who were unable to attend, but were able to ratify the record, and presumably, add the record of Biggest Amount of Leftovers shortly after.

Which begs the question: If the neighbouring town didn’t then break the Guinness World Record for the largest amount of chips, was this all a bit of a waste?

Next question: What did they have to eat after? 6,000kg of triangle-cut chicken and mayo sandwiches? 8,000kg of party pies? 9,500kg of arancini balls?

The serving surpassed the previous record of 3,788kg that more than 350 people prepared in the nearby town of Tancítaro in 2018.

They are presumably still finishing after keeping it in the world’s biggest fridge.

Young Mum Named A ‘Saviour’ After Discovering Trick to Instantly Settle Her Newborn
NEXT STORY

Young Mum Named A ‘Saviour’ After Discovering Trick to Instantly Settle Her Newborn

Advertisement

Related Articles

Young Mum Named A ‘Saviour’ After Discovering Trick to Instantly Settle Her Newborn

Young Mum Named A ‘Saviour’ After Discovering Trick to Instantly Settle Her Newborn

A young mother thought she had exhausted all the usual methods of getting her baby to stop crying when she discovered a neat little trick that she claims works very quickly, every time.
New Avatar Movie Must Make $2 Billion Just To Break Even

New Avatar Movie Must Make $2 Billion Just To Break Even

The long-awaited Avatar sequel is set to hit cinemas soon, but a new report has found that the movie needs to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” just to break even.
Adele Stuns Fans After “Jaw-Dropping” Vanishing Act During Las Vegas Performance

Adele Stuns Fans After “Jaw-Dropping” Vanishing Act During Las Vegas Performance

As if seeing Adele wasn’t already spectacular, the pop star only goes and pulls off a sensational vanishing act. But, no one can figure out how the singer pulled it off.
Meet 22-Year-Old Gino, The World’s Oldest Living Dog

Meet 22-Year-Old Gino, The World’s Oldest Living Dog

Gino has been officially crowned the world’s oldest living dog by the Guinness World Records.
Longer Fire Seasons And More Intense Cyclones Could Hit Australia, According To New Climate Report

Longer Fire Seasons And More Intense Cyclones Could Hit Australia, According To New Climate Report

A new State of the Climate report by the CSIRO has detailed the worsening weather conditions Australia may experience due to rising global temperatures.