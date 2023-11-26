The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

‘Mewing’ Is The New Way To Supposedly Get A Chiselled Jawline, But One Woman Says It Ruined Her Relationship

‘Mewing’ Is The New Way To Supposedly Get A Chiselled Jawline, But One Woman Says It Ruined Her Relationship

A woman has reached out for advice, claiming that her boyfriend is so dedicated to “mewing” that he refuses to talk to her, only communicating via text, so he can maintain a strong jawline.

There are heaps of weird beauty trends on the internet. People tape up their mouths as they sleep to stop mouth breathing, they cover their faces in Vaseline and call it ‘slugging,’ or they wear torture devices on their faces to ‘nose pinch’ and reshape their schnozzle. Sure, these all might work to make you appear more attractive, but that doesn’t make them any less weird.

One trend that has been around for a long time is ‘mewing.’

Supposedly created by British Orthodontist Dr Mike Mew, the technique involves placing your tongue on the roof of your mouth while closing your lips. It is said to improve your jawline and alignment of the chin and nose.

It seems harmless, not as weird as some of the other beauty trends online, but one woman on Reddit posted that her boyfriend had started “mewing” and it was ruining their relationship.

She explained in her Reddit post that he had become so obsessed with mewing that he had stopped eating and talking, only communicating with her via text.

He’s even become a mewing advocate, spreading the word of mewing to the masses, as she went on to explain: “My final straw was this weekend, I was cleaning up around the house and found pamphlets stashed away teaching people how to mew.

“Not only is he doing it all the time himself, he's now spending all of his free time handing these booklets out to strangers. I literally don't know what to do and even after countless conversations, begging him to stop, I'm at a loss.”

As usual, all the people in the comments just told her to break up with him; Reddit seems to think this is the answer to any relationship problems. One person commented, “He is ridiculous, kick him out of your life,” and another said, “Once people go down this rabbit hole, they rarely turn back. You can't help him.”

Hopefully, they can work things out, or he will be a single dude with an excellent-looking jawline.

Rare Elephant Twins Born In Kenya
NEXT STORY

Rare Elephant Twins Born In Kenya

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rare Elephant Twins Born In Kenya

Rare Elephant Twins Born In Kenya

An elephant in Kenya has given birth to twins, in a rare event that only occurs in one per cent of births for the world’s largest land mammal.
Aussie Dads Urged To Take More Paternity Leave

Aussie Dads Urged To Take More Paternity Leave

New statistics have revealed just over 1,000 Aussie men took paternity leave compared to 170,000 women last year, and now the government is changing parental leave rules to encourage more dads to stay home with their newborn.
Coles Staff Livid Over Stingy Christmas Gifts

Coles Staff Livid Over Stingy Christmas Gifts

Employees of Coles received their annual company Christmas bonus this year. It's not quite what you’d hope for from a company that, in the 2023 financial year, reported an annual profit of $1.1 billion.
Scientists Discover Possible Reason Why Eczema Sufferers Get So Itchy

Scientists Discover Possible Reason Why Eczema Sufferers Get So Itchy

New research has revealed that the reason we get so itchy, particularly with skin conditions like eczema, is because of a certain bacteria.
Nightmare For Passengers On Flight After Staff Had To Hold Shut Emergency Door

Nightmare For Passengers On Flight After Staff Had To Hold Shut Emergency Door

Flight staff were forced to hold shut a cracked door as the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.