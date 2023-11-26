‘Mewing’ Is The New Way To Supposedly Get A Chiselled Jawline, But One Woman Says It Ruined Her Relationship

There are heaps of weird beauty trends on the internet. People tape up their mouths as they sleep to stop mouth breathing, they cover their faces in Vaseline and call it ‘slugging,’ or they wear torture devices on their faces to ‘nose pinch’ and reshape their schnozzle. Sure, these all might work to make you appear more attractive, but that doesn’t make them any less weird.

One trend that has been around for a long time is ‘mewing.’

Supposedly created by British Orthodontist Dr Mike Mew, the technique involves placing your tongue on the roof of your mouth while closing your lips. It is said to improve your jawline and alignment of the chin and nose.

It seems harmless, not as weird as some of the other beauty trends online, but one woman on Reddit posted that her boyfriend had started “mewing” and it was ruining their relationship.

She explained in her Reddit post that he had become so obsessed with mewing that he had stopped eating and talking, only communicating with her via text.

He’s even become a mewing advocate, spreading the word of mewing to the masses, as she went on to explain: “My final straw was this weekend, I was cleaning up around the house and found pamphlets stashed away teaching people how to mew.

“Not only is he doing it all the time himself, he's now spending all of his free time handing these booklets out to strangers. I literally don't know what to do and even after countless conversations, begging him to stop, I'm at a loss.”

As usual, all the people in the comments just told her to break up with him; Reddit seems to think this is the answer to any relationship problems. One person commented, “He is ridiculous, kick him out of your life,” and another said, “Once people go down this rabbit hole, they rarely turn back. You can't help him.”

Hopefully, they can work things out, or he will be a single dude with an excellent-looking jawline.