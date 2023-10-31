The Project

Meta's Twitter-Like App Threads Given 30 Days To Change Name

Meta and Mark Zuckerberg have 30 days to change the name of the social media app 'Threads', or face legal action from a company of the same name.

Threads Software Limited has told Meta it will seek an injunction against the use of the name, saying it trademarked it back in 2012.

According to Business Insider, Zuckerberg offered four times to purchase the domain' threads.app', which Threads Software Limited declined.

"From April 2023, Meta's lawyers made four offers to purchase the domain' threads.app' from Threads Software Ltd. Every offer was declined," Threads Software Limited said in a press release.

"It was made clear to Meta's Instagram that the domain was not for sale. In July 2023, Meta's Instagram announced its 'threads' social media platform and removed Threads Software Limited from its Facebook platform."

Threads was launched in July 2023 and amassed more than 100 million users in less than a week.

