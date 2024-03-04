The Project

Meta Announces It Will Stop Paying Australian News Outlets For Content On Facebook

Roughly half of Australians say they get their news from social media.

But that could soon change, with Facebook’s parent company, Meta, making a decision that could mean videos like the one below will soon disappear.

Just days ago, Meta posted this seismic update;

“In early April, we will deprecate Facebook News, a dedicated tab for news content, in the United States and Australia.”

The announcement shocked news organisations, as well as the federal government.

Three years ago,  the government decided the ad revenue generated by news stories should actually go to the people who make the news and not just platforms like Facebook. 

Meta and Google quickly made deals with news companies before the government could force them.

The deals bring in around $200 million yearly, but they are about to expire.

Even if you don’t personally use Facebook for news – or at all – you will still feel the effects: the cashflow from Meta and Google has helped keep news outlets afloat.

The ABC used the revenue to create 60 jobs in regional Australia.

We can look at what happened in Canada for an example of what may now happen here.

When that government introduced a law requiring internet companies to pay news publishers, Meta responded by blocking all news right in the middle of the country’s worst wildfire season ever.

Australia isn’t there yet; we’ll still be able to see news for now. 

But that could change if, like Canada, the government forces Meta’s hand.

So, with the government on the verge of war with Meta, could Facebook log out of the news business for good?

