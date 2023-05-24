The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Met Gala For Pets Is Underway And Well, It's Called The Pet Gala!

Met Gala For Pets Is Underway And Well, It's Called The Pet Gala!

Some of you might not have been very interested in the Met Gala because it was a gross display of fame and capitalism, but others may have turned their back on the star-studded event because of the lack of animals.

To the latter, your dreams have come true because the Met Gala has gone to the dogs - literally! Introducing the 2023 Pet Gala!

Canine couture designer Anthony Rubio hosted the event at the Penthouse in New York City.

“The Met Gala had Doja Cat. We have an actual cat,” Rubio said at the presentation.

Bagel the Sunglass Cat wore a silver gown, just like the singer. Bagel’s owner, Karen McGill, explained to the New York Post that the feline needs sunglasses due to cornea damage. “She has over 600 pairs.”

Rubio started the Pet Gala back in 2013 for a photo project and then auctioned off the garments to raise money for animal charities.

He told the New York Post that the most complicated outfit he had to make was the white catsuit that Jared Leto wore to impersonate Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

The recreation was worn by a tiny chihuahua, Kimba.

Another stunning recreation was based on Naomi Campbell’s Chanel archival gown. 13-year-old Shichon, Layla, wore a pink satin gown. “This is a complete Cinderella moment,” Layla’s owner, Linda Coffman, gushed.

“When Anthony said he was thinking of Naomi's dress for Layla, I was so excited because I’m a total pink girl. Layla is almost always in pink.”

Other outfits that were recreated were Rihanna’s floral garment, Salma Hayek’s stunning red dress, and Pedro Pascal’s red jacket.

Rubio also explained his plans for next year’s Pet Gala. He is hoping to get a dinner at the actual Met, with sponsors and tickets so he can raise money for charities and animal shelters. “Everything I do, I do for my love of animals.”

Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia
NEXT STORY

Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia

Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia

Hundreds of Julian Assange supporters rallied in Hyde Park in Sydney on Wednesday to welcome his wife Stella to Australia for the first time.
Convicted Child Abuser Rolf Harris Dies Aged 93 From Neck Cancer

Convicted Child Abuser Rolf Harris Dies Aged 93 From Neck Cancer

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris has died in his UK home at the age of 93.
Young Mum Slammed After Expecting Her Retired Mum To Babysit Her Child For Free

Young Mum Slammed After Expecting Her Retired Mum To Babysit Her Child For Free

In a viral Reddit post, a new mum has been slammed after she complained about her retired mother's refusal to look after her new baby so she can return to work.
Newcastle Voted Uber's Best-Mannered City In Australia

Newcastle Voted Uber's Best-Mannered City In Australia

Uber drivers have crowned Newcastle as the most polite metro city for the second year in a row, but how does the rest of the country fare?
Earth Is Set To Receive Its First "Alien" Message From Mars Today

Earth Is Set To Receive Its First "Alien" Message From Mars Today

An encoded extraterrestrial message sent from Mars is set to be received on Earth today, and we've been invited to help crack it.