Met Gala For Pets Is Underway And Well, It's Called The Pet Gala!

To the latter, your dreams have come true because the Met Gala has gone to the dogs - literally! Introducing the 2023 Pet Gala!

Canine couture designer Anthony Rubio hosted the event at the Penthouse in New York City.

“The Met Gala had Doja Cat. We have an actual cat,” Rubio said at the presentation.

Bagel the Sunglass Cat wore a silver gown, just like the singer. Bagel’s owner, Karen McGill, explained to the New York Post that the feline needs sunglasses due to cornea damage. “She has over 600 pairs.”

Rubio started the Pet Gala back in 2013 for a photo project and then auctioned off the garments to raise money for animal charities.

He told the New York Post that the most complicated outfit he had to make was the white catsuit that Jared Leto wore to impersonate Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

The recreation was worn by a tiny chihuahua, Kimba.

Another stunning recreation was based on Naomi Campbell’s Chanel archival gown. 13-year-old Shichon, Layla, wore a pink satin gown. “This is a complete Cinderella moment,” Layla’s owner, Linda Coffman, gushed.

“When Anthony said he was thinking of Naomi's dress for Layla, I was so excited because I’m a total pink girl. Layla is almost always in pink.”

Other outfits that were recreated were Rihanna’s floral garment, Salma Hayek’s stunning red dress, and Pedro Pascal’s red jacket.

Rubio also explained his plans for next year’s Pet Gala. He is hoping to get a dinner at the actual Met, with sponsors and tickets so he can raise money for charities and animal shelters. “Everything I do, I do for my love of animals.”