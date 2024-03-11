Messi The Dog From 'Anatomy Of A Fall' Steals The Show At The Oscars

The beautiful dog was captured sitting amongst Hollywood’s finest in the audience.

Even Jimmy Kimmel gave credit to the adorable furry star in his Oscars monologue.

During the monologue, the talk show host joked about some of the less riveting roles of Robert Downey Jr, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer. “He played the villain — and correct me if I’m wrong — a movie where Tim Allen turns into a dog,” Kimmel said, referencing the 2006 comedy film, The Shaggy Dog.

“If they decide to remake that film, I have just the guy to play Tim Allen’s part,” he added.

With the camera panning to the border collie, Kimmel says, “Messi, who even though he’s a dog, may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall.”

“Messi has an overdose scene, if you’ve seen it you’ve known it. It’s incredible,” he jested.

“Honestly I haven’t seen a French actor eat his own vomit like that since Gérard Depardieu.”

The film, directed by Justine Triet, is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Messi plays ‘Snoop’, a guide dog used by Daniel, the son of a famous German novelist, Sandra Voyter, who is accused of murdering her husband Samuel.