The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Messi The Dog From 'Anatomy Of A Fall' Steals The Show At The Oscars

Messi The Dog From 'Anatomy Of A Fall' Steals The Show At The Oscars

The adorable border collie from the film Anatomy of a Fall, Messi, has stolen the show at the 2024 Oscars.

The beautiful dog was captured sitting amongst Hollywood’s finest in the audience.

Even Jimmy Kimmel gave credit to the adorable furry star in his Oscars monologue.

During the monologue, the talk show host joked about some of the less riveting roles of Robert Downey Jr, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer. “He played the villain — and correct me if I’m wrong — a movie where Tim Allen turns into a dog,” Kimmel said, referencing the 2006 comedy film, The Shaggy Dog.

“If they decide to remake that film, I have just the guy to play Tim Allen’s part,” he added.

With the camera panning to the border collie, Kimmel says, “Messi, who even though he’s a dog, may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall.”

“Messi has an overdose scene, if you’ve seen it you’ve known it. It’s incredible,” he jested.

“Honestly I haven’t seen a French actor eat his own vomit like that since Gérard Depardieu.”

The film, directed by Justine Triet, is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Messi plays ‘Snoop’, a guide dog used by Daniel, the son of a famous German novelist, Sandra Voyter, who is accused of murdering her husband Samuel.

Australian Shepherd Named Viking Wins Best In Show At Crufts 2024
NEXT STORY

Australian Shepherd Named Viking Wins Best In Show At Crufts 2024

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australian Shepherd Named Viking Wins Best In Show At Crufts 2024

Australian Shepherd Named Viking Wins Best In Show At Crufts 2024

An Australian Shepherd named Viking has beaten 24,000 other dogs to take out the title of Best in Show at the Crufts dog show.
Cost Of Living Price Increase Hits The Bunnings Sausage Sizzle

Cost Of Living Price Increase Hits The Bunnings Sausage Sizzle

Bunnings has confirmed that they are increasing the price of canned drinks and bottled water at their beloved sausage sizzles, from $1.50 to $2.00.
Pilots Suspended After Falling Asleep For Nearly 30 Minutes Mid-flight

Pilots Suspended After Falling Asleep For Nearly 30 Minutes Mid-flight

Two pilots have been suspended after reportedly falling asleep in the cockpit for 28 minutes mid-way through a flight.
Cate Blanchett Slams Instagram Filter Use Stopping People From “Getting Older”

Cate Blanchett Slams Instagram Filter Use Stopping People From “Getting Older”

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Cate Blanchett shared her thoughts on how Instagram filters obscure people’s expectations of ageing and beauty.
Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She’s Pregnant On The Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She’s Pregnant On The Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens has revealed she’s pregnant while on the Oscars red carpet.