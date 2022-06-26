The Project

Menswear Brand Loewe Debuts Clothes With Literal Grass Growing Out Of It

Finally, fashion that grazing cows can enjoy.

As the wise Heidi Klum once foretold, ‘In fashion, you’re either in, or you’re out.’ And the good news is anyone with a little patch of grass and a hot glue gun can now be officially ‘in’.

Loewe’s spring-summer 2023 menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week stomped down the runway this week, and the talk of the town has been those garments that blended fabric with a chia pet in a dystopian themed runway.

“Birds flying, fish swimming, water dripping and humans kissing on screens. The real and the digitally reproduced. Nature and technology meet within a glaringly white, mind-expanding environment. A collection that juxtaposes to entice new perspectives,” an Instagram post of the show explains.

“Plants that have been grown on a series of garments and shoes are the result of an experimental process developed in collaboration with Paula Ulargui Escalona. The idea is that over time the pieces merge with nature. They took 20 days to reach the desired level of growth in a specially constructed polytunnel on the outskirts of Paris. They require regular watering and maintenance to ensure a runway-ready appearance.”

The show also explored the idea of humans becoming so removed from nature and its subsequent destruction, that in the future the only way to view it will be through screens as it disappears completely.

You can watch the show here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfO4mYuDD62/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

NEXT STORY

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.