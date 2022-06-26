Menswear Brand Loewe Debuts Clothes With Literal Grass Growing Out Of It

As the wise Heidi Klum once foretold, ‘In fashion, you’re either in, or you’re out.’ And the good news is anyone with a little patch of grass and a hot glue gun can now be officially ‘in’.

Loewe’s spring-summer 2023 menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week stomped down the runway this week, and the talk of the town has been those garments that blended fabric with a chia pet in a dystopian themed runway.

“Birds flying, fish swimming, water dripping and humans kissing on screens. The real and the digitally reproduced. Nature and technology meet within a glaringly white, mind-expanding environment. A collection that juxtaposes to entice new perspectives,” an Instagram post of the show explains.

“Plants that have been grown on a series of garments and shoes are the result of an experimental process developed in collaboration with Paula Ulargui Escalona. The idea is that over time the pieces merge with nature. They took 20 days to reach the desired level of growth in a specially constructed polytunnel on the outskirts of Paris. They require regular watering and maintenance to ensure a runway-ready appearance.”

The show also explored the idea of humans becoming so removed from nature and its subsequent destruction, that in the future the only way to view it will be through screens as it disappears completely.

You can watch the show here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfO4mYuDD62/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link