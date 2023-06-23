The Project

Men With Long Noses Have Bigger Penises

Scientists have confirmed that men with longer noses have larger penises.

Scientists discovered that it's more prominent in babies exposed to higher testosterone levels in the womb.

According to researchers at Ulsan University Hospital in South Korea, the hormone responsible is known to play a key role in the formation of the nose and genitals in young boys.

The 2021 Japanese study discovered that men with a nose measuring 4.5cm had an average non-erect penis of 10cm.

Those whose beak was over 5.5cm had an average penis size of 13.4cm.

This new way of measuring a man's wang based on bodily features can now join the ranks of the big foot, big penis and even a long ring finger longer package parade.

