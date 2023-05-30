The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Men Have Been Urinating The Wrong Way, According To An Expert

Men Have Been Urinating The Wrong Way, According To An Expert

A top urologist has come out and said that men should be urinating while sitting down.

Consultant urological surgeon at the Alexandra Hospital in Cheshire England, Dr Gerard Collins, has said that it’s healthier and more hygienic for men to sit down to take a whiz.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Collins said “sitting is probably the most efficient way of doing it.”

He explained that the muscles in the pelvis and spine are completely relaxed in a sitting position and that it makes it easier to completely empty the bladder.

“The bottom line is, if you’re on a golf course, and you need to nip behind a tree, you can get away with doing that,” he said.

“Whereas if you squat and drop your pants, it could be a much more awkward scenario.”

This comes after a recent YouGov poll, which asked over 7,000 men from 13 countries how men choose to urinate.

They found that one in four Australian men always sit down to urinate. Compared to the rest of the world, 24 per cent of male Brits say they always sit down to wee, 27 per cent of Polish also ‘always’ sit down, and Mexican men were least likely to sit down to wee with 21 per cent.

However, German were most likely to sit down to wee, so much so, that they have a term for this, ‘sitzpinkler’. 40 per cent say they always sit down to wee.

Demolition Begins On The Sydney Building Gutted By Fire
NEXT STORY

Demolition Begins On The Sydney Building Gutted By Fire

Advertisement

Related Articles

Demolition Begins On The Sydney Building Gutted By Fire

Demolition Begins On The Sydney Building Gutted By Fire

Demolition has begun on a Sydney building that was gutted by fire last week.
PwC Tax Scandal Deepens As Partners Are Stood Down

PwC Tax Scandal Deepens As Partners Are Stood Down

It’s been described as a reverse-Robin Hood approach; taking from the poor to give to the rich in a corporate scandal that’s claimed dozens of executive scalps and sparked an AFP investigation.
Russian Spy Whale Spotted Off The Coast Of Sweden

Russian Spy Whale Spotted Off The Coast Of Sweden

Hvaldimir, the Russian beluga 'spy whale', has been spotted in Swedish waters.
Beer Froth Makes For The Perfect Drinking Experience According To Beer Historians

Beer Froth Makes For The Perfect Drinking Experience According To Beer Historians

A beer historian says that beer drinkers should not “fear the foam”.
Air New Zealand To Start Weighing Passengers

Air New Zealand To Start Weighing Passengers

Air New Zealand passengers will be asked to step on the scales before international flights as part of a required survey.