Men Have Been Urinating The Wrong Way, According To An Expert

Consultant urological surgeon at the Alexandra Hospital in Cheshire England, Dr Gerard Collins, has said that it’s healthier and more hygienic for men to sit down to take a whiz.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Collins said “sitting is probably the most efficient way of doing it.”

He explained that the muscles in the pelvis and spine are completely relaxed in a sitting position and that it makes it easier to completely empty the bladder.

“The bottom line is, if you’re on a golf course, and you need to nip behind a tree, you can get away with doing that,” he said.

“Whereas if you squat and drop your pants, it could be a much more awkward scenario.”

This comes after a recent YouGov poll, which asked over 7,000 men from 13 countries how men choose to urinate.

They found that one in four Australian men always sit down to urinate. Compared to the rest of the world, 24 per cent of male Brits say they always sit down to wee, 27 per cent of Polish also ‘always’ sit down, and Mexican men were least likely to sit down to wee with 21 per cent.

However, German were most likely to sit down to wee, so much so, that they have a term for this, ‘sitzpinkler’. 40 per cent say they always sit down to wee.