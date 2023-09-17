Men Are Thinking About The Roman Empire More Often Than You’d Think

The latest trend to take over TikTok is the discovery that men are thinking about the Roman Empire far more often than anyone anticipated.

The idea was spurred from an Instagram post by a Roman re-enactor who goes by the name “Gaius Flavius”.

In the post, Gaius wrote, “Ladies, many of you do not realise how often men think about the Roman Empire.”

“Ask your husband/boyfriend/father/brother - you will be surprised by their answers!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaius Flavius🌿🏛 (@gaiusflavius)

Tiktokers all over the world started asking the men in their lives how often they thought about the Roman Empire and the results were indeed shocking, with many saying they think about it every single day.

Some thought about it weekly or even monthly but the overwhelming result showed men are thinking about the Roman Empire a lot.

One user, Kira, asked her fiancee how often he thought about it, to which he responded “three times a day.”

Many commenters were left wondering whether it is all an elaborate prank or if men truly are thinking about the Roman Empire that often.