The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Men Are Thinking About The Roman Empire More Often Than You’d Think

Men Are Thinking About The Roman Empire More Often Than You’d Think

Women around the world have been shocked to learn how often the men in their lives are thinking about the Roman Empire.

The latest trend to take over TikTok is the discovery that men are thinking about the Roman Empire far more often than anyone anticipated.

The idea was spurred from an Instagram post by a Roman re-enactor who goes by the name “Gaius Flavius”.

In the post, Gaius wrote, “Ladies, many of you do not realise how often men think about the Roman Empire.”

“Ask your husband/boyfriend/father/brother - you will be surprised by their answers!”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Gaius Flavius🌿🏛 (@gaiusflavius)

Tiktokers all over the world started asking the men in their lives how often they thought about the Roman Empire and the results were indeed shocking, with many saying they think about it every single day. 

Some thought about it weekly or even monthly but the overwhelming result showed men are thinking about the Roman Empire a lot. 

One user, Kira, asked her fiancee how often he thought about it, to which he responded “three times a day.”

Many commenters were left wondering whether it is all an elaborate prank or if men truly are thinking about the Roman Empire that often. 

@kirakosarin “theres so much to think about!” 🫠 #romanempire ♬ original sound - Kira Kosarin
Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage
NEXT STORY

Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage

Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage

Actor Hugh Jackman and his Deborra- Lee Furness have amicably separated after nearly 30 years together.
Thousands March To Support The Voice's Yes Campaign

Thousands March To Support The Voice's Yes Campaign

Thousands of Aussies across the country have taken to the streets to throw their support behind the YES campaign for the Voice to Parliament.
Woman Spreads Brother’s Ashes In Ibiza Club Pool

Woman Spreads Brother’s Ashes In Ibiza Club Pool

A woman has gone viral on social media after spreading her brother's ashes in a swimming pool at an Ibiza club.
MI6 Are Looking For Students Wanting To Be The Next James Bond

MI6 Are Looking For Students Wanting To Be The Next James Bond

The UK’s Intelligence Services are looking for university students in their final years of schooling to join their summer internship program, with free London accommodation and 11 weeks of full time wages.
Videos Of The “Crazy” Toilet Cues At Sydney Marathon Go Viral

Videos Of The “Crazy” Toilet Cues At Sydney Marathon Go Viral

I was actually just lining up to wash my hands.