The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Melburnians Love Trees So Much, They’re Sending Them Love Letters

Melburnians Love Trees So Much, They’re Sending Them Love Letters

Hopefully, it stays at just letters.

Everyone likes trees, birds live in them, scientists discover gravity under them, and drunk people fall asleep in them.

But it turns out some people don’t just like trees; they love them. The City of Melbourne set up an email address for every single tree within the city as a way to keep an eye on the plants and keep up with maintenance, damage, graffiti or fallen branches etc.

But some people went further with their care for the trees, not just physical care but emotional.

According to ABC, people have been writing love letters to the trees since the Emails for Trees project started in 2012.

As Youtuber and Melburnian Julian O’Shea told ABC, ‘What people did is rather than just write that a tree is broken, they started to write these love letters, letters of appreciation to the tree.’

It does sound like a very Melbourne thing to do; if you ever spent time on Sydney Road in Brunswick, sat on the grass next to the public climbing wall, drinking magic while watching that dude on a unicycle roll by, you know that you’re surrounded by tree poets.

And it’s great; it’s what makes the city fun, how else do you want to spend your time? Writing complaint letters to a TV show, trolling someone for being passionate about something, tweet?

Love letters for trees are a great thing, heck even hug a tree, just nothing more than that, or it gets weird.

Young Mum Slammed After Expecting Her Retired Mum To Babysit Her Child For Free
NEXT STORY

Young Mum Slammed After Expecting Her Retired Mum To Babysit Her Child For Free

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Young Mum Slammed After Expecting Her Retired Mum To Babysit Her Child For Free

    Young Mum Slammed After Expecting Her Retired Mum To Babysit Her Child For Free

    In a viral Reddit post, a new mum has been slammed after she complained about her retired mother's refusal to look after her new baby so she can return to work.
    Newcastle Voted Uber's Best-Mannered City In Australia

    Newcastle Voted Uber's Best-Mannered City In Australia

    Uber drivers have crowned Newcastle as the most polite metro city for the second year in a row, but how does the rest of the country fare?
    Met Gala For Pets Is Underway And Well, It's Called The Pet Gala!

    Met Gala For Pets Is Underway And Well, It's Called The Pet Gala!

    Some of you might not have been very interested in the Met Gala because it was a gross display of fame and capitalism, but others may have turned their back on the star-studded event because of the lack of animals.
    Earth Is Set To Receive Its First "Alien" Message From Mars Today

    Earth Is Set To Receive Its First "Alien" Message From Mars Today

    An encoded extraterrestrial message sent from Mars is set to be received on Earth today, and we've been invited to help crack it.
    Madeleine McCann Search Continues As Police Search Portuguese Dam

    Madeleine McCann Search Continues As Police Search Portuguese Dam

    Police and sniffer dogs have been seen scouring a Portuguese dam as the search continues for British toddler Madeleine McCann.