Melburnians Love Trees So Much, They’re Sending Them Love Letters

Everyone likes trees, birds live in them, scientists discover gravity under them, and drunk people fall asleep in them.

But it turns out some people don’t just like trees; they love them. The City of Melbourne set up an email address for every single tree within the city as a way to keep an eye on the plants and keep up with maintenance, damage, graffiti or fallen branches etc.

But some people went further with their care for the trees, not just physical care but emotional.

According to ABC, people have been writing love letters to the trees since the Emails for Trees project started in 2012.

As Youtuber and Melburnian Julian O’Shea told ABC, ‘What people did is rather than just write that a tree is broken, they started to write these love letters, letters of appreciation to the tree.’

It does sound like a very Melbourne thing to do; if you ever spent time on Sydney Road in Brunswick, sat on the grass next to the public climbing wall, drinking magic while watching that dude on a unicycle roll by, you know that you’re surrounded by tree poets.

And it’s great; it’s what makes the city fun, how else do you want to spend your time? Writing complaint letters to a TV show, trolling someone for being passionate about something, tweet?

Love letters for trees are a great thing, heck even hug a tree, just nothing more than that, or it gets weird.