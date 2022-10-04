Melburnian Anthony Douglas Named World’s Best Coffee Barista

Beating out 47 competitors from all over the world, Anthony Douglas of Axil Coffee Roasters won the World Barista Championship at the Melbourne International Coffee Expo.

The contest is held every year and is more than just boiling the kettle and stirring in some Nescafe 43. Instead it puts baristas through a number of professional coffee-making tests.

Competitors had to prepare four espressos, four milk drinks and four original signature drinks to exceptional standards in a 15-minute performance set to music - which sounds awfully fancy.

The beverages are prepared for an international panel of judges, whose criteria include taste, technicality and presentation.

And luckily for Melbourne, Anthony made the city proud and was able to beat the 47 contestants and take home the top prize.

“I feel incredibly proud to be named this year’s world champion and am honoured to represent Australia, and more specifically Melbourne, on the world stage,” Douglas said in a statement.

“I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support and commitment of the team at Axil, who have been by my side inspiring me for the past nine years.”

For Anthony’s original signature drink, he opted to pair his coffee with Colombian honey, lacto-fermented passionfruit, hibiscus cold brew tea and freeze-dried date syrup, and wow, that sounds delicious.

The judges must have thought so too, because he was crowned the winner.

Behind Anthony the top 5 baristas were; Morgan Eckroth, United States Claire Wallace, United Kingdom Takayuki Ishitani, Japan Benjamin Put, Canada