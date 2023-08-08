The Project

Melbourne's Sky Lit Up By Mysterious Object

Social media was flooded overnight with amazing pictures of a mysterious object streaking across south-eastern Australia.

Scores of people right across Victoria spotted it, some even saying they heard a 'boom' and felt the ground shake.

The Russian Soyuz-2 rocket was launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome earlier in the evening, placing a new global navigation satellite into orbit. 

The Australian space agency was informed of the launch and the remnants of the rocket were anticipated to re-enter the atmosphere off the south-east coast of Tasmania.

Many questions were raised over whether the object was space junk, a meteor or something more mysterious. 

Astronomer Alan Duffy told The Project that we should 'absolutely' expect more sightings.

