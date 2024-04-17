The Project

Melbourne’s Legoland Discovery Centre Makes World’s Most Boring Tourist Attractions List

A new study has revealed the world’s 100 most boring attractions, with Melbourne’s Legoland Discovery Centre coming in 24th place.

Sorry Melburnians, but three attractions made it into the snooze fest list, including Legoland Discovery Centre at 24, the Immigration Museum at 52, and Luna Park at 80.

The study analysed 66.7 million Google reviews of 3,290 popular tourist attractions across the globe.

Researchers from Solitaired calculated a boredom score for each site by focusing on 11 keywords that determined the least interesting sites.

American attractions took up the top seven spots, while Shrek’s Adventure London snagged eighth place.

Four Legoland Discovery Centres made the top 25, with Melbourne’s coming in at 24th.

Branson Scenic Railway in Branson, Missouri took out the top spot, while the Illuminarium Atlanta in Georgia, USA came in second.

Western Australian attractions popped up twice, with the WA Museum Boola Bardip coming in at 16, while The Bell Tower came in at 92.

The Museum of Sydney ranked 32 in the world’s most boring attractions, while Tasmania’s Museum of Old and New Art ranked 76.

