Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station Welcomes Taylor Swift Ahead Of Record-Breaking Eras Tour

Flinders Street Station in Melbourne has been lit up ahead of Taylor Swift’s opening night at the MCG.

‘Welcome to Melbourne Swifties’ was displayed on the facade, to welcome the tens of thousands of fans expected to travel to Melbourne for the shows.

Swift’s concerts at the MCG will be the singer’s biggest ever audiences in her entire career.

With her first concert on Friday night, crowds at the Melbourne Cricket Ground are tipped to reach a total of 260,000 people across her three dates at the stadium.

That will be followed by another four sold-out concerts from the 14-time Grammy winner at Accor Stadium in Sydney from next Friday.

The Eras tour takes in every phase of Taylor Swift's career in a concert that runs more than three hours, from her Speak Now album to Reputation and the more recent Midnights.

Fans have spent hours queuing and waiting on websites to secure coveted tickets to the show, with a second last-minute release of tickets on Thursday and the promise of further tickets being released on show days.

The concerts are expected to provide an economic boost for Victoria and NSW, with Swifties from interstate and overseas booking flights and hotels.

Image: X/@kloetheswiftie/Getty

