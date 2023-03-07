Melbourne's First Safe Injecting Room To Become A Permanent Fixture Following Trial

The Andrews government opened the supervised injecting room in North Richmond in June 2018 as part of a trial.

Legislation will be introduced this week for it to become an ongoing service after a review found it saved 63 lives and managed almost 6000 overdoses.

There have still been 50 heroin-related deaths in the local council area in the 42 months since the facility opened, down from 68 deaths over the 42 months before it opened.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the facility had changed and saved lives.

"We're not chasing a popular outcome here," he said.

"I will never forget the day we announced this trial. There was a woman overdosed not 50m from the press conference."

The government will consider all 10 recommendations from the review, chaired by John Ryan.

But it has ruled out enacting a recommendation to expand eligibility to peer and partner injecting, allowing pregnant women to inject and remove other barriers including to people on court orders.

The centre aims to reduce the high number of drug overdose deaths in the area, but has become a contentious issue for residents.

Legislation for the trial was due to expire at the end of June.

The review of the injecting room was taken to cabinet on Monday night and Mr Andrews confirmed on Tuesday the facility would be made permanent.

A second facility has been earmarked for Melbourne's CBD, with the government awaiting a final report on the location.

Mr Andrews confirmed the final report, led by former police commissioner Ken Lay, would be handed to the government by the middle of the year.

But he said no spot for a second site would be perfect.

"You've got to find a location that works and that's a real challenge," he said.

Judy Ryan, who led a residents campaign to establish the injecting room, said it was common to find drug-affected people in laneways, carports and gardens.

She acknowledged some residents would not be pleased the facility would become permanent.

"But I think that we need as a community need to understand that it isn't easy for people just to stop using drugs," she said.

The Greens have welcomed the move but criticised the government for not following through on the recommendation to expand eligibility.

"We'd like to see everyone who uses injecting drugs supported with the kind of safety and services that the medically supervised injecting room provides," Richmond MP Gabrielle de Vietri said.

The North Richmond site, which is close to a primary school, will remain the same.

Opposition mental health spokeswoman Emma Kealy said the government had failed to listen to the concerns of residents.

"Kids should never have to walk to school and walk past a dead body, or somebody who's just injected," she said.