Melbourne’s 15 Most Eligible Bachelors Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises

The list we’ve all been waiting for.

Are you single? Looking for a man? Live in Melbourne? Well, the Herald Sun has the list you need. They’ve put together (in no particular order and for no understandable reason) a list of Melbourne’s most eligible single dudes. So, get yourself on fleek and ready to mingle because there is a goldmine of hot hunks in Victoria’s capital city. 

Included in the list is The Project’s very own Tommy Little; the Herald Sun describes Little as ‘hot property on Melbourne’s social scene’ and ‘happily single’, so I guess don’t bother with Tommy, it sounds like he’s happy being on his own. 

Next is the brand manager for Bird in Hand, Chris Kontos, who, according to HS was ‘Overheard at city hotspot Society saying he’s single and ready to mingle’, so I guess you’ve got a better chance with Chris than you do Tommy, at least Chris is unhappy being single and is keen for a mingle. 

And then we have Richmond footy player Dustin Martin, who the Herald Sun describes as a ‘A fiercely private person… never confirmed any romantic involvements.’ So, this sounds like a challenge for anyone out there keen to get a little bit dusty; he might be seeing someone, or he might not, and there is only one way to find out, 

Plus, there were a whole bunch of other dudes: Josh Piterman, Matt Agnew, Khanh Ong, Tony Armstrong and many more. There is an absolute smorgasbord of single fellas in Melbourne, and we haven’t even included all the regular non-famous people loitering outside of Flinders Street station or hanging at the Werribee McDonald’s carpark; there’s no reason to be single. 

