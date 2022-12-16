Melbourne Wins The Title Of Instagram's Most Tagged City

Mostly, it's for us to show everyone else that our lives are as close to as perfect as humanly possible.

But where do we do this? Instagram has released its first ever 'year in review' data, revealing the most popular places we tag ourselves in around Australia.

Coming in fifth place for the most tagged city is the Gold Coast. Fourth place went to Perth. Third place went to Brisbane.

This leaves us with the nation's biggest rivals: Sydney and Melbourne.

Let's start with Sydney. The weather is generally superb, the beaches are glorious, and the landmarks are monumental; however, incredibly, it did not win the most-tagged city.

To Sydney's disgust, their rival Melbourne has nabbed the winning spot for the most tagged city on the social media platform.

This has come as a surprise to many, as the data discovered that Sydney was pretty damn popular on Instagram. Sydney's Manly Beach collected millions of tags. However, Bondi Beach is the most tagged beach in the whole country.

Sydney Opera House, with its unmistakable architecture and location, took the cake as the most tagged landmark in the nation.

Still, despite all these tags and wins for Sydney, Victoria's golden city, Melbourne has come in with the winning spot as Australia's most tagged city on Instagram.

It goes to show grey skies cannot stand between a person and their Instagram post.