The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Melbourne Wins The Title Of Instagram's Most Tagged City

Melbourne Wins The Title Of Instagram's Most Tagged City

Australia, like the rest of the world, loves Instagram. It's where we go to stalk exes and make sure our high school enemies aren't doing as well as they thought they would.

Mostly, it's for us to show everyone else that our lives are as close to as perfect as humanly possible. 

But where do we do this? Instagram has released its first ever 'year in review' data, revealing the most popular places we tag ourselves in around Australia.

Coming in fifth place for the most tagged city is the Gold Coast. Fourth place went to Perth. Third place went to Brisbane.

This leaves us with the nation's biggest rivals: Sydney and Melbourne.

Let's start with Sydney. The weather is generally superb, the beaches are glorious, and the landmarks are monumental; however, incredibly, it did not win the most-tagged city. 

To Sydney's disgust, their rival Melbourne has nabbed the winning spot for the most tagged city on the social media platform. 

This has come as a surprise to many, as the data discovered that Sydney was pretty damn popular on Instagram. Sydney's Manly Beach collected millions of tags. However, Bondi Beach is the most tagged beach in the whole country. 

Sydney Opera House, with its unmistakable architecture and location, took the cake as the most tagged landmark in the nation. 

Still, despite all these tags and wins for Sydney, Victoria's golden city, Melbourne has come in with the winning spot as Australia's most tagged city on Instagram. 

It goes to show grey skies cannot stand between a person and their Instagram post. 

Self-Proclaimed "Small Talker" Reveals Top Tips For Starting Conversations
NEXT STORY

Self-Proclaimed "Small Talker" Reveals Top Tips For Starting Conversations

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Self-Proclaimed "Small Talker" Reveals Top Tips For Starting Conversations

    Self-Proclaimed "Small Talker" Reveals Top Tips For Starting Conversations

    The Californian also advises how to end conversations politely and quickly, so strap in because this is one of the most important things you'll read this holiday season.
    Donald Trump Releases Bizarre NFT Trading Cards (That Nobody Asked For)

    Donald Trump Releases Bizarre NFT Trading Cards (That Nobody Asked For)

    He’s trying to make NFTs great again.
    Paris Named Best City In The World For 2022

    Paris Named Best City In The World For 2022

    Paris has taken the number one spot for the second year in a row, being declared the best city in the world in Euromonitor International's Top 100 City Destinations ranking.
    Gym Owner Defends Shocking Billboard After It’s Vandalised

    Gym Owner Defends Shocking Billboard After It’s Vandalised

    A Manchester gym owner, Ollie Lawrence, has staunchly defended his controversial advertisement after it had been covered in paint.
    Kyle Chalmers & Emma McKeon Win More Gold For Australia At World Short Course Championships

    Kyle Chalmers & Emma McKeon Win More Gold For Australia At World Short Course Championships

    Australia has snatched the 100m freestyle double at the short course world championships, with superstars Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers continuing the gold rush.