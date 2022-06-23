The Project

Melbourne Voted Most Liveable City In Australia By The Global Liveability Index 2022

Victorians and Aussies alike are very proud of Melbourne, and for good reason, as it has been voted the most by Global Liveability Index for 2022.

Australian cities have tumbled down the global liveability rankings, thanks largely to the wave of COVID-19 infections and lockdowns during 2021.

However, despite Melbourne having the longest standing lockdown in the country, the city has still been voted the most liveable city in the country.

Out of all the cities in the world, Melbourne is the highest-ranked Australian city, tied with Osaka in 10th place in the world.

Melbourne had topped the list from 2011 to 2017 before being overtaken by Vienna.

In the rankings released by the Economist Intelligence Unit [EIU], the list's researchers assessed more than 170 cities across the categories of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Melbourne ranked highly for quality and accessibility of education and infrastructure but was well behind other cities in the top 10 when it came to healthcare. 

So where else made it to the top 10?

The Global Liveability Index 2022:

  1. Vienna
  2. Copenhagen
  3. Zurich
  4. Calgary
  5. Vancouver
  6. Geneva
  7. Frankfurt
  8. Toronto
  9. Amsterdam
  10. Osaka And Melbourne
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

