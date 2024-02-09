The Project

Melbourne Venues Facing Bans On Drinking While Dancing Due To Insurance Costs

Music venues in inner city Melbourne face bans on drinking while dancing to keep up with skyrocketing insurance costs.

The Age is reporting that The Old Bar, a live music venue in Fitzroy, saw its insurance premiums increase by $50,000 and, as a result had to ban people dancing with a drink in their hand.

Independent councillor Stephen Jolly will present a motion to Yarra City Council to debate whether local government can intervene and assist venues in the council area. 

Councillor Jolly told The Age that live music venues were a critical aspect of the council’s culture and economy. 

“Yarra is the hub of live music in Melbourne. If these venues go down the gurgler because they’ve been squeezed by insurance companies, then not only is that a massive cultural blow for inner-city culture and the nighttime economy, but it’s an economic hit too,” he said.

“What’s next? The insurance companies saying, ‘You can’t hold a drink when you’re at The Peel at three in the morning having a boogie?’” he said.

