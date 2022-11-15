Melbourne United Basketballer Becomes First Professional Player In The World To Come Out As Gay

Humphries told his teammates on Wednesday of the decision n to go public.

“I have hidden something about myself my whole life, from everyone I love, and even myself sometimes. It is a truth about myself that I have wanted to deny for a long time, but now I feel comfortable in telling you all. That truth is that I am gay,” Humphries said.

(17) Isaac Humphries on Twitter: "https://t.co/YTMc5bzLKc" / Twitter

“I have been through extremely dark times during this journey, but I have been through so much growth, and I am now happy with who I am.

“I figured out a lot about myself during this most recent off-season, and I have thought about this a lot. I knew if I were to join a team and start a season, I knew I would have to reveal who I am and not hide anymore.

''I have finally come to a point where I know I can reveal myself as a gay man and still play professional sport.”

United have said Humphries is the only gay male professional basketball player to play in a major league around the world.

“I believe it is definitely time to make a change and set an example to the next generation that they can be anything they want while still being true to themselves,” Humphries said.