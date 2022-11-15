The Project

Melbourne United Basketballer Becomes First Professional Player In The World To Come Out As Gay

Melbourne United basketball has become the first openly gay man to play in Australia’s National Basketball League.

Humphries told his teammates on Wednesday of the decision n to go public.

“I have hidden something about myself my whole life, from everyone I love, and even myself sometimes. It is a truth about myself that I have wanted to deny for a long time, but now I feel comfortable in telling you all. That truth is that I am gay,” Humphries said.

(17) Isaac Humphries on Twitter: "https://t.co/YTMc5bzLKc" / Twitter

“I have been through extremely dark times during this journey, but I have been through so much growth, and I am now happy with who I am.

“I figured out a lot about myself during this most recent off-season, and I have thought about this a lot. I knew if I were to join a team and start a season, I knew I would have to reveal who I am and not hide anymore.

''I have finally come to a point where I know I can reveal myself as a gay man and still play professional sport.”

United have said Humphries is the only gay male professional basketball player to play in a major league around the world.

“I believe it is definitely time to make a change and set an example to the next generation that they can be anything they want while still being true to themselves,” Humphries said.

