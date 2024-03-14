Melbourne Street Named The Coolest Street Of 2024 By Time Out Magazine

High Street, which runs through Northcote, Thornbury and Preston, has beaten out every other street in the world to take the crown.

Time Out said, “its unique, something-for-everyone local businesses,” gives it a “bona fide cool status”.

“Craving authentic Portuguese tarts? Head to Casa Nata. Want to sip a local natty vino? Make a beeline for Northside Wines. Got the urge for a late-night boogie? Hit up Francesca’s Bar,” it said.

“It’s a strip where vintage stores and cool cafés sit comfortably alongside a food truck park and boutique indie cinema. We hate to be clichéd and say there’s something for everyone on High Street, but in this case, it’s true.”

The next Aussie street to place came in at number 23, Sydney’s Foster Street.

“Along with neighbouring Campbell St, it’s part of the inner city precinct known as the Hollywood Quarter,” Time Out said.

“Despite the dazzling name, the quarter brings low-key cool vibes, and is bordered by Central, Thai Town, and cool suburbs Surry Hills and Darlinghurst.”

Hollywood Road in Hong Kong and East Eleventh in Austin, Texas, rounded out the top three.

Image: Business Victoria