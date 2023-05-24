The Project

Melbourne Residents Warned To Check Their Parking Tickets After Fake Fines Have Been Appearing On Cars

Residents in southeast Melbourne have been warned to check their parking fines after reports of fake fines have been placed on their cars.

The City of Casey posted an example of the fake parking fines on their Instagram page.

The fines were placed on cars parked on Melverton Drive, Hallam, claiming the car was incorrectly parked on a nature strip.

“The infringement notices have not been issued by our Parking Compliance team,” a council statement read.

“Upon inspection of the ticket, the barcode does not follow the same ticket layout and carries incorrect information regarding its authenticity.”

“Our parking team have conducted a patrol of the area.”

Residents who believe they may have received a fake fine or want to double check if their fine is legitimate have been urged to contact the council’s parking compliance officer on (03) 9705 5200 or email caseycc@casey.vic.gov.au.

Image: Google Maps & Instagram @cityofcaseycouncil

