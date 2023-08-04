Melbourne Pub Under Fire For Receipt Mocking Patron

A pub in Melbourne’s inner-north has come under fire when a patron posted a photo on social media that confirmed our greatest dining fears.

The photo showed a receipt from the Cornish Arms that detailed the items ordered, including a glass of Terre Forti Pinot Gris, including a serving instruction for the bar staff to put “ice in it f***ing bogans.”

The Brunswick pub claim that they did not know the note from the waiter would be visible to the customer, and they have put the employee on a three-month probation.

The post itself has caused an online debate with some people suggesting that this behaviour from serving staff is absolutely unacceptable.

These people suggest that if someone pays for a drink, they should be able to drink it however they damn well please.

Others have piped up in favour of the judgy waiter saying that it was an honest mistake, and an apology should suffice.

The patrons have been gifted a free meal for the next time they dine there.

That’s all well and good, but what we all want to know is whether they order ice with their Pinot Gris on that visit.