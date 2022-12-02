The Project

Melbourne Named The ‘Friendliest City’ In The World

Melburnians will be proud to know Melbourne has been named the ‘friendliest’ and most ‘inclusive’ city in the world, beating out New York City, Paris and Madrid.

Melbourne is known for lots of things like trams, coffee, laneway shopping and good food, but is ‘friendliness’ what comes to mind?

According to UK insurance company William Russell, who compiled a list of the friendliest cities, Melbourne takes the title.

The company assessed cities around the world based on a variety of factors, such as:Resident HappinessLGBTQIA+ community and acceptanceHighly-rated hotels AttractionsAnd more.

They assessed 23 cities from around the world and stated, “Melbourne is a forward-thinking, rapidly growing city, and it is recognised for being a fully open, inclusive and competitive city, as well as a welcoming place for the LGBTQI+ community, who are often among the most marginalised communities around the world,”

In second place was Paris, and third place was Vienna.

So if you’re looking for a friendly city to move to, apparently Melbourne is the place to be.

