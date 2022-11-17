The Project

Melbourne Mum Shocked After Daycare Teacher Removes Daughter's Tooth

Technically the teacher now gets the money from the tooth fairy.

A West Melbourne mother has taken to Twitter to complain about her daughter's wobbly tooth being removed.

User @ThePomKat claims her daughter's daycare teacher removed a wobbly tooth even though her daughter told the teacher to stop.

Kat was worried that this oversteps the body autonomy that she's been trying to instil in her daughter. 

 

As usual, the Twitter response was divided, with some supporting Kat's protest and others saying Kat was overreacting and the teacher was just doing her job.

The most important thing is poor Kat now misses out on the bonding experience of removing her child's tooth.

We all have fond memories of tying a string around the loose tooth and slamming a door shut, or the tooth is just falling out and running into the lounge room, blood pouring from your mouth, smiling and saying, "I'll be rich".

Now those memories are lost forever thanks to this trigger-happy tooth-pulling daycare teacher. 

Thankfully, Kat confirmed they got the miraculous molar to the tooth fairy, and they are 'enjoying the magic', so there is some happiness to the story. 

But it does raise the question, is this overstepping the boundaries of being a childcare provider or does this fall under the category of first-aid and the teacher was just doing her job? 

I'm sure we will find out soon. If there is one place that can have a reasonable conversation and always find the answer… it's Twitter. 

