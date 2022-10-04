Melbourne Market Moves To Ban Fake Indigenous Items From Being Sold

Inauthentic items will be phased out at the markets from July 1 next year before new laws - signalled by the Productivity Commission - potentially to come into effect in late 2023.

The Productivity Commission found two in three Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-style souvenirs sold in Australia have no connection to Indigenous people.

Market chief executive, Stan Liacos said: "Selling inauthentic products isn't just disrespectful to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and dishonest to customers, it also undercuts Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses and legitimate artists who are trading in authentic items and trying to make a living,"

"We're not waiting for new national laws to come into place - we're acting now." Mr Liacos said.

The market would take a collaborative approach to phasing out the products, given traders weren't knowingly doing the wrong thing, Mr Liacos said.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp pushed the market's management towards making the move.

"By preventing the sale of these inauthentic products at Queen Victoria Market, we are creating opportunities for the sale of authentic items that celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and show greater respect to traditional landowners," she said.