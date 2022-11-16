The Project

Melbourne Man Attempts To Break World Record For Longest Garden Mow Of All Time

A man from Wyndham is aiming to raise money for Movember, by breaking the world record for the world’s longest “mow-a-thon”.

That’s right! This week Bradley Brown is attempting to push a lawnmower for more than 108km over 24 hours in a Wyndham South field.

Growing a moustache seems way easier, to be honest. You don’t even have to do anything. The opposite, in fact. Just don’t shave.

I mean, sure, people make you stay away from playgrounds, but that’s about it.

To be honest, pushing a lawnmower for 24 hours is a lot of effort just to get away from growing a moustache.

And how big is this field? I know it’s for charity, but I’m not immediately drawn to paying someone to cut someone else’s grass.

How about instead of mowing 18 hectares, I pay you to cut my 16-foot lawn?

Bradley’s got a history of grand efforts for charity. In 2018, he raised over $10,000 when he walked from Werribee to Melbourne.

There’s no doubt Bradley Brown is a very generous and not easily bored man.

You can check out Bradley's world record attempt here.

