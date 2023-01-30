Melbourne Is Facing A Lollipop Person Shortage, With Casual Rates Rising To Try And Fill Positions

Across Melbourne, there are at least 15 councils on the hunt for people to wield the mighty lollipop.

And with many dangerous school crossings going unsupervised or being backfilled by council staff, districts across the city are desperate.

The shortage has started a discussion around the employment conditions of lollipop people.

Part of the problem is that there is no consistency of conditions across councils. Some advertised rates for casual roles are between $35 and $40, and part-time rates between $25 and $30 with leave entitlements.

As a result, there are calls for government funding to help ensure better conditions for crossing guards.

Yarra councillor Stephen Jolly said he constantly deals with complaints about not enough lollipop people at busy intersections.

He called the current 45-minute and one-hour contracts “American-style employment conditions even in some of the most progressive local governments in Australia”.

He blamed the “immoral” conditions for the shortage of staff.

But others like Dreena Gray, chairperson of Schools Crossing Victoria were a little more optimistic, stating the shortage was nothing new.

“This job gives you community involvement, a sense of worth that you’re actually contributing something in the community,” she said.

She said working an hour in the morning and another in the afternoon could suit many people, including retirees, university students and mothers with school-aged children.