Melbourne Hotel To Launch Short Stay Hourly Accommodation

“When it was first introduced, it was very popular, particularly among those looking to fill in time prior to flights, and those who were visiting the hotel for a meeting,” a ParkRoyal spokesperson told news.com.au.

“The high demand for the offering was part of the reason it was reintroduced.”

The spokesperson explained that they aimed to make sure travellers could get comfortable while waiting for a flight.

“The benefits to guests are many — they can check into a comfortable, newly refurbished room for a nap, pop on a robe and catch a movie while enjoying the in-room dining service.”

The hotel, which is directly connected to the domestic and international terminals at Melbourne Airport, has 276 rooms, giving guests three options to choose from.

For three hours, it will set travellers back $109, five hours at $119 and eight hours at $149.