Melbourne Hit By ‘Plague’ Of Crickets Thanks To The Unusual Weather

Parts of Melbourne are being overrun with crickets thanks to the unusually warm weather.

Melburnians have been taking to social media to share the plague of crickets that have blanketed suburbs over the last few days. Fitzroy, Thornbury and North Melbourne have been hardest hit by the infestation.

According to Museums Victoria Research Institute senior curator Dr Ken Walker, the dry winter last year has contributed to the high number of crickets.

“It goes back to our last winter,” Dr Walker told news.com.au.

“If we have a very dry winter then things survive very nicely.

“Our winter was very mild, we didn’t get freezing conditions that kill a lot of insects.

“It was so mild that rather than waiting till spring to mate they were actually able to reproduce in winter because they were able to start early so we have this explosion of crickets.”

The rainy and wet summer this year has also contributed to the plague, said Monash University’s Dr Scarlett Howard.

“We have had more rainy and wet summers this year throughout December and January and you combine them with warm weather and humidity that is what makes the ideal conditions for them to come out,” she told news.com.au.

Image: Reddit/ No_Delivery_2468

