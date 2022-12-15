The Project

Melbourne Has Coldest Summer Morning In 16 Years While A White Christmas Came Early In Some Parts Of Victoria

Melburnians officially woke up to the coldest Summer morning in 16 years, with temperatures dropping as low as 9C on Wednesday.

A White Christmas has come early for some, with parts of Victoria experiencing snowfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warned Victorians earlier in the week about dropping temperatures.

“Today is the last warm day across Victoria for a while,” it said on Sunday.

“We will see a sequence of Winter-type cold fronts crossing the State this week. Snowfalls are developing above 1400m Monday, lowering to 1000m late Tuesday & only lifting to 1200m Wednesday.”

For those in Melbourne, the morning temperatures aren’t going to get much higher, with minimum temperatures staying at 10C, according to BOM.

Temperatures will increase throughout the day, with a maximum of 27C predicted for Wednesday.

Although the temperatures may be low, the Bureau warns of Extreme UV index rating for the week.

The unusually cold weather is a result of a cold air mass moving north over the southeast of Australia from the Southern Ocean.

Areas above an elevation of about 1,500 metres experienced snow on Monday, with some lower-lying areas also being blanketed on Tuesday.

Louis Tomlinson Fans Left Devastated After Being Told They Could Not Camp Overnight To Grab Tickets To His Concert

