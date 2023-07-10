Melbourne Father Dies After Suffering A Brain Haemorrhage While On Holiday In Bali

Rajiv Jayarajah collapsed on the holiday island on June 30 and underwent brain surgery.

A statement from Jayarajah's family said he died in hospital on Sunday, surrounded by his loved ones.

"After arriving back in Melbourne by air ambulance, the team at The Alfred Intensive Care Unit performed a number of tests on Raj and informed us that there was nothing that could be done to save him," a statement said.

"Since then, Raj has been surrounded by his family and close friends in Melbourne who have gathered by his bedside to say goodbye.''

"We are shattered to lose Raj so young – it's a huge loss for so many people who loved him, most of all his loving family.