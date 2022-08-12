Melbourne Dog Shelters Struggle With Significant Adoption Slump As More And More Dogs Are Surrendered

Many animal shelters across Melbourne have reported a huge influx of surrendered animals, particularly dogs.

The Lost Dogs Home in North Melbourne and Cranbourne state many owners are surrendering their pets due to lack of time to spend with them, behaviour issues, property restrictions and returning to work after working from home throughout the pandemic.

More than 70 dogs are up for adoption at The Lost Dogs' Home sites in North Melbourne and Cranbourne, prompting the shelter to slash its fees for a week from Friday, August 12. The reduced adoption fees will apply to most dogs, and go down from $530 to $195 at their shelters.

Winter is a typically slower time for adoptions, according to the home, but this year's drop has been compounded by the rising cost of living and owners no longer having time to care for their animals.

"We haven't seen these kinds of numbers in a very long time and possibly in a decade,'' the home's spokesperson Suzana Talevski told the AAP.

''While we are desperately trying to place as many of these beautiful animals in foster care while they wait for their perfect match, we would much prefer they were in a permanent and loving home.''

Melbourne and Sydney based rescue, Mini’s Bulldog Rescue has shared to their social media platforms that they have had to close their doors to new animals as they have a huge volume of dogs already in their care.

The Bulldog-specific rescue centre which is run entirely by volunteers, is urgently trying to raise $35,000 in vet fees for the animals that they have rescued.

AAP With The Project